Audacy Names Legacy Marketing Exec Jenny Nelson as CMO

As the company continues its C-Suite restructuring, Audacy has promoted Jenny Nelson to Chief Marketing Officer. Nelson – who succeeds Paul Suchman – has been with Audacy since 2008, previously serving as Executive Vice President, Marketing Solutions & Strategy.

Nelson began her career as an Account Executive with global ad agency BBDO before moving to Susquehanna Radio’s San Francisco cluster. Following that company’s sale to Cumulus Media, she joined then-Entercom in the Bay Area as Director of Marketing Solutions and became Director of Strategic Marketing. She would move from local to corporate in 2013.

In 2017, she was named VP/Local Sales Marketing Support Group before rising to SVP the following year.

Nelson will now lead the company’s comprehensive marketing efforts across brand strategy, creative design, B2B marketing, research, activation, and corporate communications. In her expanded role, she will continue to support both national and local sales teams through enhanced sales enablement.

Paul Suchman, who held the role from 2019 until earlier this year, previously served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. He was cut from the company last month along with three other top executives following the promotion of Kelli Turner as the broadcaster’s President and CEO.