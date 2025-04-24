Former Beasley GSM Takes Over Sales For Two In Fort Wayne

Federated Media Fort Wayne has appointed Suzanne Carroll as General Sales Manager for 97.3 WMEE and K105 (WQHK). Before joining Federated, she served as General Sales Manager for Beasley Media Group’s Charlotte cluster starting in 2023.

Her resume also includes roles with Audacy’s Corporate Sales Acceleration Team and positions with CBS Radio and Entercom as both a General Sales Manager and National Sales Manager in Baltimore and Virginia Beach. Earlier in her career, she was a Senior Account Executive for WBBM-AM in Chicago.

A company spokesperson shared, “Suzanne has a ton of talent and comes highly recommended. With Suzanne at the helm of our Country and Hot A/C stations, we are going to get accelerated growth. The combination of her Sales and Management talents, relentless drive to perform, and her passion to achieve results for clients and the company, she is an excellent complement to our sales leadership team. At Federated Media, we expect to win – Suzanne shares that same leadership mindset.”