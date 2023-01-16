Caroll Named General Sales Manager at Beasley Charlotte

Suzanne Carroll has been named the general sales manager at Beasley Media Group’s Charlotte station cluster. She started in her new position on Monday, January 9.

Carroll will be in charge of sales initiatives across several Beasley stations, including WSOC-FM (103.9 FM), WBAV (101.9 FM), WKQC (104.7 FM), WPEG (97.9 FM, Power 98) and WNKS (95.1 FM, Kiss).

Carroll joins Beasley from Audacy Corporate, where she worked on the sales acceleration team there. She previously worked as a sales manager for CBS Radio and Enterom, as well as Audacy’s radio cluster in Chicago, Baltimore and Virginia Beach.

“We are so excited to have Suzanne join our team in Charlotte,” said Director of Sales, Rob Whitehead. “Suzanne brings an amazing amount of experience and knowledge from the Media industry. She has had an extensive career including roles as Account Executive, National Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, and Director of New business and Digital development. Suzanne’s career path has taken her to major markets including Baltimore and Chicago. We look forward to her continued success!”

“Suzanne is a proven winner who brings both broad view and targeted local market experience to our strong team of Account Executives in the market,” said Beasley Media Group Charlotte and Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. “Her abilities in leadership, team building, goal achievement, and client relations make her the ideal choice to partner with Rob and DSM Tom Neeley on our Sales Leadership Team.”

“I am so excited to be joining the incredible Beasley Media Charlotte sales team,” said Carroll. “The individual Account Execs are knowledgeable and have the drive to WIN! Along with Rob, Tom, and Mac, I am confident together, we will all accomplish some very exciting sales goals in 2023 and BEYOND!”