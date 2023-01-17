Bridges Named VP, Programming at WWZY & WBHX

Robby Bridges has been promoted from director of programming to vice president of programming for WWZY (107.1 FM, The Boss) in New Jersey, as well as sister-station WBHX (99.7 FM).

In his new role, Bridges will continue to oversee all aspects of programming, talent, marketing and promotion of the classic rock stations in Long Branch and Tuckerton. He will continue to host the morning drive show, Robby and Rochelle in the Morning.

“Anyone who observes Robby knows he works tirelessly on making The Boss the success the stations currently enjoy,” Robert McAllan, the CEO of Press Communications, the owner of the stations, said on Monday. “Under his leadership, we fully expect Robby will continue to build on that success well into the future. WWZY and WBHX combined have seen growth since his arrival.”

“I’d like to thank Bob McAllan, Rich Morena and the entire Press team,” Bridges said. “This company is committed to creating great content to entertain and inform the listeners of our community, and to best serve our advertising partners while doing so. It’s been a pleasure working closely with Bob on building up the BOSS brand and I look forward to doing so into the future in this new role, appreciate the nod! Last, thank you to my predecessor in this chair Jeff Rafter for bringing Rochelle and [me] to Press Comm and being so supportive along the way. Glad we continue working together as Jeff programs Gold AC WHTG (100.7 and 1410 AM The Breeze) for the company.”