WKXW Collects Bears for ‘Feel Better Bears’ Campaign

Townsquare Media’s WKXW (101.5 FM) in Trenton collected more than 1,000 stuffed bears as part of the annual “Feel Better Bears” holiday campaign.

Since mid-November, the station has been collecting the stuffed bears for the New Jersey State Policeman’s Benevolent Association for distribution to local areas. The bears will be kept in police cars and given to children in situations of crisis.

“NJ 101.5 along with the NJPBA and our sponsors are proud to have brought this important program to our communities” said Brian Lang, the regional vice president of Townsquare New Jersey.

The bears were dropped off by listeners at the All-American Auto Group dealerships and Trinity Rehab locations. Bears could also be purchased through an online store.

It is the fourth year that WKXW collected bears for the police union. Over 10,000 teddy bears have been distributed through New Jersey, a spokesperson for Townsquare New Jersey said.