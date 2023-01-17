WYKY Presents MLK, Jr. Day Walk

Forcht Broadcasting’s Somerset, Kentucky adult contemporary station WYKY (106.1 FM) presented the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Walk along with the City of Somerset on Monday.

Community members walked downtown to reflect on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with the station providing reflective, soulful music as the soundtrack for the walk. The music was heard by attendants via speakers that were placed in downtown Somerset.

Forcht Broadcasting Vice President and Mid-Mornings with Amy host Amy Stroud, and It’s Finally Friday with Kate host Kate Smith broadcasted the walk live in the WYKY studio, and morning show host and Program Director Greg Moore was live on location from the walk.

The broadcaster serves as the official radio station of downtown Somerset.