Barrett Holding Contest for College Students

Barrett Sports Media is holding a contest where college students can win one of 10 free tickets to the 2023 BSM Summit in Los Angeles.

To enter, students are asked to submit a two-minute video to [email protected] explaining why they’d like to attend the summit, and share what they hope they will learn at the event. Students can also submit audio and/or video clips as well as a resume showcasing their experience.

To qualify for the contest, students must be enrolled in a college somewhere in the state of California and pursuing a degree that involves the radio, television, print or digital businesses. Students at trade schools with a focus on broadcasting may also enter.

Helping BSM with the selection process will be a panel of eight successful media executives:

Scott Shapiro – Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Radio

Justin Craig – Senior Program Director, ESPN Radio

Jeff Sottolano – Executive Vice President, Programming, Audacy

Bruce Gilbert – Senior Vice President of Sports, Cumulus Media & Westwood One

Amanda Gifford – Vice President, Content Strategy & Audio, ESPN

Jacob Ullman – Senior Vice President, Production and Talent Development, FOX Sports

Greg Strassell – Senior Vice President, Programming, Hubbard Radio

Scott Sutherland – Executive Vice President, Bonneville International

The remaining two winners will be chosen by Barrett and Steve Kamer. The deadline to enter is February 17; winners will be notified on February 24.

College students who live outside California or who enter the contest but aren’t selected can still attend the show — 40 seats have been reserved for students at a special two-day discounted price of $124.99. To get the discounted rate, students must submit proof that they are attending school.

The 2023 BSM Summit will be held in Los Angeles from March 21 to March 22. For more information, visit BSMsummit.com.