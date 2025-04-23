Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: The Merry Month of Mom

May is a literal fountain of promotional opportunities, with Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day (more on that in a second), grads, and proms. Your window for proms is quickly closing, but you should always keep your ears open for a local prom story that would allow you to jump in and facilitate a solution. Usually, these stories are about kids being unable to attend for any number of reasons, so if you can, try to solve the problem.

A great example was in Albany, where a girl’s date was disallowed because he was 20. He’d coincidentally just returned as a hero after his second tour in Iraq. But the district was sticking to the rules.

So…on very little notice, and with clients help, they threw a prom in her backyard.

Those are the kinds of new stories to look for.

The next really big deal is Mother’s Day on May 11th and really whatever you’re planning, should be on the air on the 5th. My email has blown up with people who are working on this. Email if I missed anything or if you just want to brainstorm. Of course there will be stations that miss Mother’s Day. Which makes sense; your listeners are spores and thus mentioning moms is a touchy subject for them. Bravo to your sensitivity.

And now on to some Mother’s Day Dumpage:

Significant Mother Here’s a chance to honor alternative moms or “moms outside the immediate family” who filled that roll for listeners.

Bad Moms Moms are not immune from having colorful pasts. This contest from Beasley in Las Vegas gave tribute to moms who turned it around.

Mom-VP A great name for a staycation package contest from KRBE in Houston.

Moms Away Is set to start in early May where a station is sending a mom and some friends to the beach for the weekend.

Momvoyage Would be a contest that awards some moms with a river cruise.

Momtourage Send a mom and a bunch of her friends out for a day at a spa, some shopping, lunch and maybe a movie.

The Tweetest Mom An IT Guy somewhere is presently MacGyvering a system for Tweetest Moms so that kids messages of love and adoration will continually scroll across the website. Random tweets will get snagged and the kid/mom hooked up with concert tickets.

Melfies Like selfies but with moms. Post, hashtag, share, win.

Mother Huggers As done by BBGI in Philly where they solicited photos of listeners hugging their moms.

Mom’s the word (mother’s day) From Jack-FM in Calgary —- We know that not only have you been sent many (& we mean many) texts from friends with concerning news articles recently, you have also been inundated with a barrage of texts from your worried mother. In times like these, we really want to hear all of these overly concerned messages, or hilarious things she has texted you about! You know, making sure you buy 12 extra boxes of Kraft dinner just in case…. Moms say the darndest things.

For one week leading into Mother’s Day, listeners will be encouraged to send us these amazing/hilarious “words of wisdom” from Mom. Each morning throughout the campaign ________ will read submissions on-air, and we’ll feature them on our site/social channels

Mom/Celeb Look-A-Likes In case you needed a gallery contest in early/mid-May. From 97 Rock in Buffalo

Mother/Son Look-A-Likes Everyone does Mom/Daughter so why not do the opposite?

Really Awkward Movies You Saw With Mom I know a woman who took her kids to see “Bad Santa”, thinking it was a holiday film. Best stories win tickets for a more appropriate screening to take their mom to.

American Midol One of the stations did Midol Day Weekend for Mothers Day. American Midol is pretty simple. You take ten seriously PMSing women, put them in the conference room and play “Marley & Me” or “Ghost” or “Terms Of Endearment”. Last woman to cry, wins.

Momtervention Ah…the beauty of taking some good weekend prizes like $50 at Outback and packs of lottery scratch off tickets and turning it into a Mother’s Day promotion. Done by KOB-FM in Albuquerque, because she ALWAYS warned you to not go swimming after eating, the station was alerting lifeguards at all local public, private and hotel pools to not let their winners go in the water for at least a week. And since mom always said that scratching yourself was bad manners, they gave you something else to scratch: lottery tickets. It was a Momtervention Weekend.

Mommagrams The Race For The Cure to benefit Breast Cancer Research is that weekend in many markets. You should be all over that. Getting moms in for mammograms is big. Moms and daughters together is even bigger. Alan Kable did a deal when he was in Dallas where they had a bus going around and picking moms up to deliver them for the test, followed by lunch.

Single Mothers Day Hardest working segment of our society. Have the DJ’s do their jobs on the 14th so they can spend the day with their kids.

Expectant Mothers Day As done by XL-96 in Moncton, one pregged out listener got various fancy and very expensive 4D imaging from a client plus bountiful other swag appropriate for their “state”. Qualifiers were in-studio and opened a diaper and they won what was inside.

Car Seats For Kids This was a homerun for KRTR 96/Honolulu. Car seats aren’t cheap and there are a lot of parents driving kids around who can’t afford them. Midas did a campaign where people could drop off their used car seats and these were distributed to low-income moms.

Mother Shuckers In much the same vein as the Wild/Tampa “Clock Holder” Weekend for Daylight Savings Time, this would award dinners at an oyster restaurant to moms and their families. Also could be done as Give Your Mom Crabs. A dinner for the family at a nice seafood restaurant? That’s a nice prize!

Breakfast In Bed When I worked in Charlotte, we got Tommy Chong for some inexplicable reason. So instead of just doing some lame interview, we surprised a listener with breakfast in bed for his wife. Tommy went and did all the cooking. It was funny and just a little disgusting. Maybe do this with the morning show and a listeners’ mom/wife.

Military Moms Don’t forget that there are scads™ of moms in your market who have children that are still deployed, and are probably going through Hell. Anything you could do for these people who have sacrificed so much for their country, would be large.

New Bag For The Old Bag One of the stations did this in 2015 and gave out designer purses for the mom… and tickets to their Spring concert for the listener were in the bag.

Get Mom Lei’d A Tampa idea that had all of the winners that weekend qualifying for a trip for the family to Hawaii, where they would all immediately get lei’d upon arrival.

The Wildest Mom I did this at Wild in San Francisco. We wanted to do something that stood out from all the warm and fuzzy tripe that the other stations were going to be doing. The concept: one mom and three of her girlfriends would be taken to Backseat Betty’s in the Haight where they would be loaded up with “club clothes”, be given temporary tattoos, put on a jet to LA, picked up in a limo and hauled around for a night of debauchery including massive amounts of male strippers. Great concept…but I screwed up and let Sales get involved. It turned into a register-to-win and the winner, as so often happens with this methodology, had never heard of Wild. She was a 63-year-old retired prison guard with a grim outlook on life. So keep this on air. Do an Oprah-like spin and have listeners nominate their mom for a much-needed Wild makeover. B-95 in Fresno, during the Doug Parker-era did this as The Ultimate Party Momster.

Cute Audio From Little Kids At the opposite end of the spectrum from the above promotion, send one of your jocks who enjoys hanging around playgrounds and daycare centers out to get audio of little kids saying cute things about their mommies. Guaranteed to induce insulin shock. Run the audio back all that weekend.

Mom Of The Year KUBE in Seattle did this and had listeners write in in 93 words or less why their moms were deserving of this lofty title. Twice a morning during the week before Mothers Day, the morning show producer visited the house of a nominee and presented her with flowers and the letter that he kid sent in. One mom got picked for a Grand Prize package.

Hot Moms Ask and I’ll send the sales piece from Q-104 in Halifax circa 2007

Momojies Done by 93Q where kids could pick out and post an emoji that best fit their mom.

Stuff You Didn’t Want To Know About Your Moms Done by the station in Tampa in ‘12 with the mothers of the morning show. No electro shock therapy will ever remove those mental images.

Twinsies Done by 93Q in Syracuse where they did a contest of moms and daughters look-a-likes at a young age.

And…They’re Off NOW in NY did a diaper crawl in 2012. These are invariably large.

Cougars Day Again, just an excuse to drive web traffic. Done by JACK in Vegas.

Cut The Cord With Kate Done at Mix in Boise for Back To School where Kate McGwire helped mom’s get through their sadness of sending their kids off to college…by taking them out for shopping, spa…and booze. Everyone knows someone who can’t quite leave the nest. This is Interventionable.

Topics From the lovely and talented Kate McGwire at the aforementioned Mix 106 where they’ve done: Love lessons learned from mom (good or bad), weird fears mom instilled in us, and mom confessions. Also from Sherri K at Hot in Sudbury: Awkward movies to not to watch with mom, brutal gifts mom don’t want, momisms, TV moms… all that fun stuff!

Mom Culture As opposed to Pop Culture. Done at Q-107.5 in Memphis where mom’s one prizes for their kids by answering questions ripped right from People and TMZ.

Mommilies A “mommilie” is the term for any phrase used in frequency to frighten you, guilt you or otherwise persuade you to do their bidding. “You’ll shoot your eye out!”, “Wait until your dad gets home!”, “You’ll go blind,” “Stop trying on your sisters underwear”…uh, I had a friend who used to get that one. Anyway, solicit classic mommilies and award the best with fabulous prizes, which leads me to…

…Mothers Day Prizes There are some fairly standard prizes that have been done to death. Like flowers, candy and jewelry. But what about shopping sprees, breakfast in bed served by the morning show, a day at a spa, maid service for a week, a trip away for just her and dad, and the list goes on. Break away from the boring prizes and get her something with a vibe. And don’t do designated caller contesting. That sucks.

CYA4MD Even on a Lite Rock station, “Win a Mothers Day Gift Basket!” is pretty lame. A basket of prizes is fine; you just need to make it sound better then some cheap thing you could get at Walgreens at the last minute. If the winners had them delivered by the street team to their mom, then this would be “Mom’s Easiest Delivery.” I also did “Mother’s Little Suck Up.”

Hiatus From Housework 95.7 Jamz in Birmingham did this in 2000 and it was large. Give mom a day off from housework and get her out for a day of shopping and pampering. While she’s gone, get a cleaning service in to whip the place into shape; one of the greatest gifts you could ever give a mom.

Like Mother, Like Daughter This is a good one, and perfect if you have a cooperative shopping mall. Invite families to submit photos of mothers and daughters who resemble each other. Post the photos on your web site and in the main court at the mall. Invite all the entrants to the mall on May 8th for a Mother and Daughter Parade. Award the best look-a-likes with a shopping spree. Work with the mall merchants to put together an assortment of specials for all the participating families.

“My Mom Dresses Too Damn Sexy!” Or any other Jerry Springer/Mom-related topic. It would be fun to do some of these on the morning show leading up to the big day. I saw a woman and her tween daughter in line at TSA. Mom looked like, well, a whore. The girl was trying everything she could to stand about four feet away.

Unwanted Quality Time What is you did a version of Doomed Groom. We find five kids and five moms who do NOT get along. I mean, who seriously have issues.

And we handcuff them together. The couple that lasts the longest wins:

* Kid gets emancipation and an apartment..

* We help the parents sell his stuff on eBay help turn the old bedroom into a “love” room

Drive Mom Crazy One of the morning shows did this and put listeners on the phone with their mom (who didn’t know she was on the air) and they had one minute to make her scream or cry. Or both. One of the calls was with twin sisters and they told their mom that they’d just signed a deal with Penthouse to do a lesbian pictorial. She started balling about 14 seconds into the call. Also done as Mothers Day Freakout

Music For Moms Done by Mix in Cincy last year when moms got to pick the music.

How Well Do You Know The Moms “How Well Do You Know The Show” is a tried and true bit. This would be with their moms. Like, my mom interned with the FBI during WWII, once went to a Grateful Dead concert, stumbled into a “shoot” in LA and ended up in the opening credits of a TV show and went to a highschool dance with James Arness. Come up with a bunch of factoids about the moms of the morning show and listeners have to connect the info to the right mom to win, ie: “Once was in line at a bank when it got robbed?”

Who’s Your Daddy? In ’13 KOB-FM channeled their inner Jerry Springer and ambushed some guy at work on Friday morning and had him take a paternity test. They got the his/her tests from a client so the cost is ZIP, which is always nice.

Pre-Bumps Like Baby Bumps, on Instagram, post an ultrasound and have people do a caption contest. I’ve seen this done a couple of times and it’s actually very funny and interactive.

Bad Mother There was a GREAT thing that the NBC affiliate did here during the State Fair where they had a (seemingly) pregnant woman smoking and drinking beer. It was under video surveillance and they awarded prizes to people who approached the woman and “corrected her”. You could seriously get press.

In Lieu Of A Spinal Block There’s some kind of electro shock thing that will give guys the sensation of birthing. “For all the mothers out there, we feel your pain”. Nothing says a million hits on your site more than a video of the morning guy experiencing the miracle of birth.

Proxy Players Have the moms of the morning show in-studio or on-line, playing for listeners all morning with trivia, name that tune, whatever. If my mom knows what Kim K’s middle name is first, then Debby from Anoka who is on hold, would win.

Extreme Pregnancy Terror You know what no one has done? EPTvention. Many many many (many?) men have had girlfriends pull fake pregnancies on them. Find some dude in FP Hell and ambush his GF at work and ask her to take an EPT. It’s a Reality TV Show waiting to be made.

Throw Momma On The Plane Getting kids back together with their parents is always a nice warm and fuzzy, and this is a great name. Fly mom in to spend Mothers Day with her children.

Throw Momma FROM The Plane KOOL in Denver won an award for this ten years ago for Promotion Of The Year. Every time senior citizens jump out of planes, it gets press. A station is doing it this year and is getting around the legalities by just awarding sky diving certificates.

Music Your Mom Hates This is a 102 Jamz/Orlando weekend from back during the Duff Lindsay era. Basically a music weekend that allows you to play lots and lots of music guarenteed to make mom turn beet red. This was done by Jamz in Birmingham in 2011 and won an award at the Alabama Broadcasters Association conference.

Mothers Day Challenge Welch and Woody did this back when Carlos Pedraza was still driving their van at 102 Jamz. It had a “Newleywed Game” methodology. Basically they took a listener and asked them something like, “What’s the most embarrassing thing your mom ever did to you in front of your friends?” Then they’d conference the mom, ask her the same question and they won if the answers matched.

No Test Tube Required From a Station To Remain Nameless: We are getting a surrogate mother for our new guy. His mom is coming on today to say she’s worried and sad that she can’t be with him. So, we find a mom, let his mom pick her from our finalists and they have a moms day out on Sunday (show dinner etc) with audio for Monday.

Jamie Lee Curtis!!!! WIXX in Green Bay did a Mom/Celebrity Look-A-Like contest.

And Dolly Parton From Fritsch at Q-102 in Cincinnati: “What’s in Jeff iPhone… Mom’s Day Edition.” We give the caller 3 song options that may be in Jeff’s iPhone, songs that his mother would have yelled at him to “Turn that music down!!!” You pick the correct song and you win. We had some quirky songs. Yesterday’s winner was “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton.

Movie Moms And TV too. For weekend contesting, feature bytes from some of the great TV and movie moms, and the hourly callers have to ID them to win whatever you’re giving away. There’s lots to choose from. Faye Dunaway in “Mommy Dearest”. Meryl Streep (“A dingo stole my baby!”), and Mrs. Brady, Arnold, Huxtable, Partridge and Cunningham. And don’t forget Michael Keaton as “Mr. Mom.”

The Place To Be One of the TSM stations is going to be out at a garden center on that Friday. Why? Because it will be like a grocery store on the day before Thanksgiving.

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane It’s Super Mom where all week in 2012 on KLUC, the ZOO had women compete for spa packages. Oh, and Spence did a “I’m Your Mom’s New Boyfriend” Bieber parody.

Kinda Like “Fathers Day Freak Out” One of the CHR shows is giving a listener 95 seconds to get their unsuspecting mom on the phone to cry and swear. “Messin’ With Mom”.

The Bitchin’ Kitchen From Sherri K at Hot 93.5 where last year they gave away a bitchin’ kitchen. Thus the name.

“Yo Mama!!” The Beat in Norfolk awarded prizes all weekend to the callers with the best “Yo mama!” jokes.

Stupid Mom Tricks Looking for something for the morning show to do that Friday morning? Here ya go. Concert tickets might be the incentive for moms to come down and show their hidden talents.

Single Moms Deaner and Daniels did this as a one-time bit at KGGI when they did the Single Mom’s Dating Game…and it blew up so big that it became a semi-regular feature on their show. You could do something wacky like that, or, go and do a picnic or event to recognize these hard-working people. This has major warm and fuzzy potential, and is pretty over-looked in terms of niche marketing for Mothers Day. Dave Ryan used to do “Minnesota Mommies” every week. And it was huge. Focused just on Single Moms.

Searching For Mom With all the internet-based search services, this could be fairly easy, and large. Maury and Jerry made a nice career of doing this at least once a season. Help and mom find her kid, or a kid find their mom. A great, press-worthy bit for the morning show.

Mother and Child Reunion The May version of “Home For The Holidays”. It’s the ultimate Mothers Day warm and fuzzy and could generate some press if you play it right. Especially if the separation has been for a considerable amount of time, and situation is unique. Be sure to get TV crews out at the airport to cover it, plus have a limo and lots and lots of flowers waiting for them.

Mother And GI Reunion Done by WZFX in Fayetteville in ‘07. They were at a barbershop with a phone, allowing a mom (she worked there) to talk with her son in Iraq. In the middle of the bit…he walked in the door of the place. Bedlam and tears insued. Jeff Anderson worked on this for MONTHS.

My Mom: Hero or Horror Have people call in with horror stories about terrible things their moms did to them to embarrass them in front of their friends. The Grand Prize would be a trip to get away from her for a week. Maybe offer legal services to help them get their name changed if it’s that extreme of a horror.

Guest DJ Moms If your airstaff has parents in town, let them take a crack at doing a shift that weekend. In addition to spilling some dirt on what the jocks were like as kids, they could also offer motherly advice, and offer tips on how to do laundry.

Mom-O-Lympics 100.3 Jamz in Dallas did this in ’93 and it was large. In ’94 they added a Senior Heat. Events included Speed Diaper Changing and Stroller Races. This would be great to do at a mall, or if you were already locked into a festival or similar big event.

Momications As opposed to Dadications. Some promotions are interchangable, no matter what the holiday. This is one of them. But it’s always huge. Have listeners call in and leave dedications for their mom throughout the week leading up to the 8th. Call them back and let them know when theirs will air so they can alert the whole family. Also provide them with a file of their momication as it ran on the air.

MILF A wonderful addition to our national vocabulary, courtesy of “American Pie”. Wild in Tampa did this in 2001 and posted pictures on the website, submitted by people who wanted to nail their friend’s moms. The audience went and voted for the Ultimate Tampa MILF. It’s since been done by everyone 1000X.

Baby Bumps As started by ZHT in Salt Lake City. NASCAR your belly and submit the photo for voting and newborn kinds of prizes.

Mother I’d Like To Flower Done as a day-of sticker stop at a station in Vancouver where procrastinators could roll through, get some flowers for their mom and get their car stickered.

Mother Smuckers One of the stations did gift packs of assorted jams and jellies for moms and tagged it with, “From the station that gives a jam”.

M&M This was KDWB’s contribution from 2003. The weekend contest stood for “Movies and Mothers” and hourly winners won tickets to take their entire family to their choice of movies.

Why My Mom Is The Bomb This was an e-mail bit from U-92.7 in Palm Springs where people nominated their mothers for an ultimate spa and pampering getaway.

Mom Has Gas It’s all those heavy meals! Why not do a gas giveaway and only pump moms…cars.

Mom-ent Of Truth Done by Fly in Albany where a mom came in, was hooked up to a voice stress analyzer and then was grilled.

Pregnant DJ’s Before she actually DID get knocked up, Josie Geuer from Hot in Ottawa called up an ex boyfriend the Friday before MD and told him that they had a son together. I’d never actually heard someone’s circulatory system shut down and go into arrest before. It was kind of cool.