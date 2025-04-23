A New Lineup For ‘97.1 The Fan’ In Columbus

The Sports Talk radio station serving Ohio’s capital city owned by a publicly traded company largely known for its broadcast TV stations is preparing for the May 12 debut of a new weekday lineup.

WBNS-FM “97.1 The Fan” in Columbus, a TEGNA property, is “showing its commitment to live and local shows and digital expansion.”

How so? “Morning Juice,” hosted by former Ohio State Buckeyes athlete Bobby Carpenter and Jeff “Tito” Thitoff, will air live from 6am–8am not only on “The Fan Three” (WBNS-HD3), The Fan’s YouTube channel and The Fan App but now on the WBNS-TV “10TV+” streaming app in the 10am-noon time period.

As a result, Jonathan “T-Bone” Smith and ex-Buckeyes player Tyvis Powell assume the 6am-9am slot on “97.1 The Fan” with a new show, “T-Bone and Tyvis.”

Afternoons are also getting a makeover, as Tim Hall joins Mike “Common Man” Ricordati in the 3pm-6pm time frame. Brandon Beam will be heard from 6pm-8pm.

WBNS Operations Manager and Program Director Matt Fishman comments, Having multiple shows across various platforms helps us grow our audience in new and exciting ways.”

WBNS-FM is the flagship station for The Ohio State University Athletics, the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, and is the market’s home for the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, and syndicated NFL coverage from Westwood One.