Tracy Johnson Publishes A New Book For Behind-the-Mic Prowess

Veteran talent coach and content strategist Tracy Johnson has released a new book designed to help podcasters, radio personalities, and streamers level up one of their most critical skills: the guest interview.

Mic Drop Moments: The Playbook for Unforgettable Guest Interviews is being marketed as “a smart, detailed, and highly practical guide to creating, promoting, and delivering compelling conversations that audiences remember—and share.”

Johnson describes the book:

“Interviews are hard, and too many guest conversations fall flat—not because the guest is boring, but because the host doesn’t know how to unlock their story. This book shows you how to dig deeper, listen better, and guide the conversation in a way that gets your guest to say things they didn’t even know they were going to say.”

Mic Drop Moments offers an intricate review of the interview process, from finding the right guest (and knowing when and how to say “no”) to preparing, asking better questions, handling curveballs, and maximizing post-interview buzz with social media promotion and content recycling. It is available now as an eBook, and one can learn more by clicking here.

Johnson first gained national recognition for serving as Program Director of KKLQ “Q106” in San Diego from 1992-1994. In March 1994, he shifted to KFMB-AM & FM under Midwest Television ownership, creating “Star 100.7” and developing talent including Greg Simms and Dave Smiley, whose morning show preceded the arrival of market veterans Jeff Detrow and Jerry Cesak from KYXY.

In February 2007, Johnson departed KFMB-FM to serve as EVP of Audience Management at Triton Media Group. He departed Triton in 2011 to focus on his podcasting, digital media and air talent consultancy.