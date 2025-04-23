New York Islanders Sweep Clean Their Radio Broadcast Booth

It’s been a big week for New York Islanders fans, and the National Hockey League team isn’t even in the Stanley Cup playoffs. First, the team’s front office on Tuesday confirmed that Lou Lamoriello’s contract as President and General Manager will not be renewed. Less than 24 hours later, The Athletic reported that its radio broadcasting team has been dismantled.

As the day began, hockey columnist Arthur Staple posted to X that both Chris King and Greg Picker are no longer associated with the Islanders. While this spurred rumors that the team would abandon its radio coverage, that is not the case. However, those tuned to the radio will now hear the audio feed of the team’s telecasts.

The Islanders have not commented on the departures of King and Picker; the New York Post incorrectly suggested radio broadcasts would end with their dismissal.

King has been calling Islanders games since the 1998 season; Picker joined as a color-commentator in 2013. Play-by-play has been a challenge for the team, with Hofstra University’s student-run WRHU-FM 88.7 serving as its flagship radio station. Affiliates include WEPN-AM 1050, the home of “ESPN New York,” and WRCN-FM 103.9 in Riverhead-Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Signs of a rocky future for King and Picker emerged in October 2023, when the travel budget for away games was cut — with the exception of regional match-ups involving the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

Circa 2016, 30 Islanders games were added to the WFAN-AM in New York lineup; the other 52 games were airing on WNYM-AM “970 The Answer,” owned by Salem Media Group.