Spivey Weaves A Web As KNIX’s New PD

It’s in a war with Audacy’s KMLE and in the most recent Nielsen Audio ratings for Phoenix had a higher audience share — by thismuch. That said, iHeartMedia is pleased with the trajectory that heritage Country station KNIX-FM 102.5 is on in the Valley of the Sun, as it has promoted its Asst. Program Director and afternoon host to Program Director.

Now in the PD chair is Reid Spivey, who reports to Senior VP of Programming for iHeartMedia in Phoenix Mark Medina. Medina had been handling KNIX’s programming.

Spivey is a 10-year veteran of the Phoenix stations owned by iHeartMedia and has been Asst. PD for KZZP “104.7 KISS FM” and Hot Adult Contemporary KMXP “Mix 96.9.” He shifted to KNIX in April 2018.

“KNIX is a legendary station and I’m excited to continue the legacy we’ve built here in Phoenix,” he said. “This team is truly one of the best in Country radio. A big thanks to Mark Medina, Linda Little, Kris Foley and Gene Romano for this opportunity, and thanks to Steve Geofferies for his mentorship over my seven years as Assistant PD.”

Spivey’s resume includes roles at iHeartMedia’s WAEV “97.3 KISS FM” in Savannah, Ga., where he was PD of a Top 40 station featuring a heavy schedule of syndicated iHeartRadio personalities that easily beat format rival WGCO-FM. He’s also been in the programming department and on-air at WHQC “Channel 96.1” in Charlotte and at the original WABB-FM in Mobile.