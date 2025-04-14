Jed The Fish, Early Voice Of LA Alt Rock Radio, Dead at 69

Jed “The Fish” Gould, the influential Los Angeles radio talent who helped shape the city’s alternative rock sound at KROQ, has died at 69. Known for his distinctive laughter, Gould spent more than three decades with KROQ as one of its most iconic voices.

The announcement was made on Gould’s Instagram on Monday morning.

He joined KROQ in its infancy, helping introduce punk, alternative, and new wave artists to the California mainstream long before they reached national fame. Gould’s talent earned him numerous accolades, including Billboard’s Modern Rock Personality of the Year twice and Radio & Records’ Local Modern Rock Personality of the Year.

Gould briefly left for stints at KQAK and KRQR in San Francisco but ultimately returned to Los Angeles. After departing KROQ in 2012, he spent time on-air at KCSN and had a short run at KLOS, later rejoining KROQ’s HD2 Roq of the ’80s.

After retiring from radio, Gould was an active visual artist in his later years, working in mixed media and sculpture. He had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.