Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump Take Stakes In Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group has announced a multi-faceted agreement that brings Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump into the company as both stakeholders and strategic collaborators as the broadcaster grows its footprint in conservative media.

As part of the agreement, Salem Media Group has acquired a 30% stake in MxM News, a mobile news aggregation platform co-owned by Trump Jr., who has, in addition, entered into a long-term services agreement to collaborate with Salem on promotional and growth initiatives.

Salem also entered into a separate strategic agreement with Lara Trump to assist in growing the company’s digital podcasting business, expand advertiser partnerships, and drive content innovation. Lara Trump, who joined Salem in 2024, has renewed her exclusive podcast agreement and will continue hosting her show on the Salem Podcast Network.

Donald Trump Jr. stated, “Salem Media is positioned to become the home for fearless, unapologetic conservative content. I’m excited to help grow its audience and commercial footprint while building something that pushes back against legacy media with real reach and authenticity.”

Lara Trump commented, “Conservatives are hungry for media that reflects their values, faith, freedom, and family. I believe in what Salem is building, and I’m proud to contribute content that speaks truth without apology and builds real cultural influence.”

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella added, “Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump bring credibility, energy, and the kind of megaphone that moves markets and shapes public opinion. Their alignment with Salem signals a massive leap forward in our ability to lead the next era of conservative media. Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump aren’t just becoming business partners with Salem, they now also have significant ownership stakes in the company with a major incentive to grow shareholder value which in turn will drive the stock price. It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Salem shareholder.”