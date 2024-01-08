After Fox News Split, Lara Trump Joins Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group has signed former Fox News Contributor Lara Trump to the Salem Podcast Network. Married to Eric Trump since 2014, Lara launched her podcast, The Right View, in 2023 after being cut from Fox News due to Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential election bid.

Before joining Fox News, Trump worked as a television producer for Inside Edition and Trump Productions.

Starting January 16th, the podcast will deliver content three times a week, focusing on current issues and featuring interviews with experts in various fields. Previous guests on The Right View include Conservative media figures Dan Bongino, Mike Lindell, and fellow Salem Podcast Network member Dinesh D’Souza.

Besides the audio version, The Right View with Lara Trump will be available in video format on Rumble, YouTube, and Facebook.

Salem SVP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce said, “Lara Trump is a true star in conservative political circles, and has developed a fan base of millions. She is committed to doing her part to save America, and we are thrilled to have her join our excellent lineup.”

Trump added, “I’m incredibly excited to join Salem. Being able to add my show alongside these strong conservative voices, as well as friends Dinesh D’Souza and Charlie Kirk in such a crucial election year is an amazing opportunity and will be great for viewers, listeners, and voters.”