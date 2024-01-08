Bootleg Kev Hops Syndication Partners To Premiere

Premiere Networks has announced a partnership with DJ Bootleg Kev to be the new national syndicator of The Bootleg Kev Show. The show is currently heard on 60 stations, including iHeartMedia’s ‘The Beat’ formatted signals in LA, Miami, and Tampa.

Hosted by Bootleg Kev, with co-host James Andre Jefferson Jr. and producer DJ Sam I Am, the afternoon and evening show also offers a weekend mix show. The show launched in 2021, originally signing with United Stations.

Kev said, “We’re entering 2024 with Premiere Networks as our syndication partner. This is truly a dream come true! We look forward to adding to the amazing legacy of talent at Premiere and continuing to build our network with the best people in the business. Thank you to Tom Poleman, Julie Talbott, Jennifer Leimgruber, Peter Tripi, Martin Melius, and everyone involved for believing in The Bootleg Kev Show.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott said, “We couldn’t be happier to add a talent of Kev’s caliber to our lineup. Kev has built a powerful platform for connecting with Hip Hop fans, and we’re looking forward to expanding his brand of entertainment to even more listeners across the country.”