Milwaukee Bucks To Launch NBA-First Audio Platform With GKB

Good Karma Brands is launching a new audio broadcast platform for the Milwaukee Bucks, Bucks+ Audio, this spring. Bucks+ will be a hub for exclusive, in-depth content about the team, including podcasts and on-demand audio, as well as all Bucks audio broadcasts.

Alongside the reveal, Good Karma also announced that they have begun the hunt for an Editor-in-Chief to oversee the platform and lead content strategy.

Initial episodic offerings on Bucks+ include Behind the Bucks, Hear District, and Bucks in 6, offering six-minute recaps of each game with key plays and moments.

The team’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey said, “We continue to hear from Bucks fans worldwide who want more in-depth content about the team and behind-the-scenes access and Bucks+ Audio will provide this with podcasts and on-demand audio. We’re so happy to launch this unique platform with our long-term partners and experts in compelling audio at Good Karma Brands.”

Good Karma Brands Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo commented, “We are excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks and redefine the on-demand listening experience for fans. Bucks+ Audio introduces a new era of immersive sports content.”