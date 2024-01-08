Matt Parvis Joins The Sales Team At NuVoodoo

NuVoodoo Media Services has added Matt Parvis as their new Vice President of Sales, based out of Los Angeles. Parvis previously served as Vice President of Sales at AllAccess.com for 25 years, with prior experience at Radio & Records.

In this newly created role, Parvis is set to report directly to NuVoodoo President and Founder Carolyn Gilbert.

Gilbert commented, “We are thrilled to have Matt Parvis out front and center for NuVoodoo in 2024, building new relationships and serving our customers across radio, television, newspaper, music, and retail. After working with Matt for years as an All Access customer, we cannot believe our luck that he is now going to lead our sales efforts. His deep experience and knowledge of the industries we serve are invaluable. What a great way to start a new year!”

Parvis added, “Getting an opportunity to work with Carolyn Gilbert along with her stellar staff at NuVoodoo is something I’m very excited about. Their host of products is a salesperson’s dream. Representing the best-of-the-best makes this a great gig and I can’t wait to get started.”