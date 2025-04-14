Tulsa Radio’s Scooter Seagraves, of KAKC Fame, Passes Away

George B. “Scooter” Seagraves, a familiar and beloved voice to generations of Tulsa radio listeners, has died. He was 85. A native of Stuttgart, AR, Seagraves began his broadcasting career at just 19 years old while attending the University of Tulsa.

Hired by KAKC-AM for its overnight shift in 1959, he was originally dubbed “Danny Day,” but soon adopted his childhood nickname “Scooter.”

In Tulsa, he worked alongside notable industry figures like Clayton Vaughn and Dick Schmitz. His career later included stops in Memphis, New Orleans, San Bernardino, and Lafayette, LA, though his strongest ties remained with the Tulsa market.

Seagraves was part of KAKC’s “Freedom 7 DJs,” which ruled local ratings for a decade through Tulsa’s rock and radio heyday, and he later served as KAKC Program Director with guidance from famed consultant Bill Drake. He continued working in radio into the 2000s, including time at Magic 99 (KQMJ) before retiring to the Ozarks.

In an interview recorded in 2022 for Voices of Oklahoma, Scooter Seagraves said, “I would like to be remembered as somebody that left them feeling so good about the overall time we spent together that they would forget the real clunkers I laid and some honestly real bad stuff that I played.”