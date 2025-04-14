Rites of Spring Add Some Color to National Radio Ad Trends

Signs of spring aren’t just found in rising temperatures and the emergence of greenery, but in radio’s ad breaks. Those interested in a little spring cleaning and spring breakers were both targets, as can be gleaned from this past week’s national radio advertising chart.

Progressive continued to dominate for the week of April 7–13, according to Media Monitors’ latest Spot Ten report, holding firm at number one as one of radio’s most consistent advertisers. Meanwhile, The Home Depot made a major seasonal push, jumping from 13th place last week to second overall – a clear signal that home improvement season is officially underway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saw the biggest surge into the top five, leaping from outside the top 30 to third. With warmer weather and school breaks bringing more drivers to the roads, NHTSA’s presence suggests a strong focus on promoting travel safety ahead of summer.

Discover rose one position to fourth, maintaining steady momentum, while ZipRecruiter rounded out the top five as hiring activity remains high during the seasonal business ramp-up.