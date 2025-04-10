Sam Shane Succeeding Sullivan In Sacramento This Summer

Less than a week after Tom Sullivan announced he would be retiring from iHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK NewsRadio after three decades, the station has announced the future of his midday time slot. Morning co-host Sam Shane will take over, starting June 2.

Shane has co-hosted The KFBK Morning News with Cristina Mendonsa for the past six years. Mendonsa will continue anchoring the show, now being joined by Mark Demsky as news anchor and special reports contributor. Demsky, a former sports anchor and reporter at KTXL-TV, previously hosted a local sports radio show before he joined KFBK in 2024.

“I’m humbled and honored to be taking over the time slot occupied by Tom Sullivan at KFBK, a radio station with a rich history of producing superior news/talk programs. Never have I enjoyed producing and delivering a program more than these last six years as I have co-hosted the morning news show on KFBK with Cristina Mendonsa. I’m very proud of our accomplishments and grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Cristina and everyone behind the scenes who made it happen. Now it’s on to a new chapter,” said Shane.

Mendonsa commented, “This next chapter is about helping listeners wake up to what really matters, stories that affect their lives. After 30 years in journalism and a multi-generational connection to Northern California, our goal is to bring listeners smart, relevant news with a balanced perspective, cutting through the noise to bring more insight.”