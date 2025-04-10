Jayme Summers to Lead Christian FM’s Network Programming

Christian FM Media Group has appointed Jayme Summers as Program Director and Operations Director for its Today’s Christian Music network. Summers previously served as Director of Programming and Operations for Salem Music Network in Nashville.

While in Music City, Summers helped shape the sound of stations like 94FM The Fish and co-hosted afternoons before that cluster was sold to EMF in March of 2024. In her new role, Summers will oversee programming strategy for both Today’s Christian Music and Today’s Worship Music, while also managing music and label relations across the network.

In February, Christian FM acquired both the Today’s Christian Music and Today’s Worship Music syndication networks from Salem Media Group, after Salem’s total divestment of its CCM-formatted stations.

Summers said, “I couldn’t be more excited to step into this role. Over the years, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to experience firsthand the passion, dedication, and faith-driven mission of the team at Christian FM. Their love for the Lord and unwavering commitment to serving Him have been truly inspiring. I deeply admire the vision that Jon and Paul have for the future of our company, and I’m thrilled to roll up my sleeves and be part of bringing that vision to life.”