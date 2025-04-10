Aladin, Schneider Go Local With Fargo-Focused Middays at WDAY

Fargo’s WDAY Radio is revamping its programming with the launch of two new community-focused shows and a refreshed midday news block. The updates come as the station transitions to new ownership with Fieldstone Group, operating as FLAG Family Media.

FLAG Family acquired WDAY-AM from Forum Communications for $600,000, with the deal being announced in October.

As for the new shows, Professional Launch with Ricot Aladin is a once weekly show on Thursdays. The show will build on the momentum of Aladin’s existing podcast, featuring conversations with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations. It will also spotlight Professional Launch’s mission of connecting young professionals with mentors to grow their careers and networks.

Rocky’s Downtown Hour will air for an hour on Fridays, exploring the businesses, events, and developments shaping downtown Fargo with Downtown Community Partnership Executive Director Rocky Schneider as host.

Meanwhile, WDAY Radio’s midday news show will shift to a one-hour news magazine format led by newly appointed News Director Ken Duffy. Duffy recently joined FLAG Family Media from WBAL in Baltimore.