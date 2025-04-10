CBS News’ Martha Teichner To Get Special Gracies Honor

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Martha Teichner will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Teichner’s career has spanned more than five decades, beginning in radio and evolving into a celebrated role at CBS Sunday Morning. Throughout her career, she has reported on topics ranging from international conflict to culture and cuisine. Early in her tenure, she broke barriers by becoming one of the first women at a network news division to report from frontline global conflict zones.

CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley, a previous Gracie Lifetime Achievement recipient herself, will present the award.

This year’s Gracie Awards Gala for national award winners will be held May 20 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles and will be hosted by actress, comedian, and podcaster Fortune Feimster. The event will be produced by female-led production companies Do Great Projects and Mythical Creators, with Executive Producer Kristin Whalley.

Local and student honorees will also be recognized during the luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. This year's winners were announced last month.

Teichner commented, “When I started my news career in 1971, at a country western radio station in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a listener wrote in that he didn’t ‘want a woman cluttering up MY airwaves.’ I cried, but I’ve spent more than fifty years since then working to help bring about a major attitude adjustment. I’d like to believe that who I am and what I stand for have made a difference to women.”

Alliance for Women in Media Foundation President Becky Brooks said, “Martha Teichner is a legendary storyteller of unmatched depth and insight. Across continents and decades, Martha’s work has educated, united, and inspired audiences around the world. It is fitting that, in our 50th year of honoring women in media, we recognize a woman whose voice has shaped the very fabric of journalism.”