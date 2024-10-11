North Dakota’s Oldest Radio Station Set for New Ownership

Fieldstone Group, owner of The Flag AM 1100/FM 92.3, has announced plans to purchase Idaho’s oldest radio station. According to an FCC filing, Forum Communications is selling news/talk-formatted, Fargo-based WDAY-AM to the group for $600,000.

Fieldstone Group, under the Flag Family Broadcasting banner, has been managing WDAY Radio since November 2020. If approved, the acquisition would include the 102-year-old station, along with its online properties, social media accounts, and transmitter/tower site.

Fieldstone Group owns multiple broadcast properties, including The Flag (KTGO) in Tioga, ND, stations in Grand Rapids, MN, and The McKenzie County Farmer newspaper in Watford City, ND.

WDAY recently found itself in national headlines after the Harris/Walz presidential campaign was discovered using a Google ad strategy that altered news headlines to suggest an endorsement from the station.

Fieldstone Group President and Managing Partner Steve Hallstrom commented, “We are thrilled to see this day arrive. We thank the Marcil family and Forum Communications for a great partnership over the past four years. WDAY Radio has a long history of serving the community with news, weather, agriculture, and sports, and we’ve been proud to grow those elements with Forum’s support.”

“I also want to thank our listeners for their loyalty and the many local businesses and organizations that have trusted us with their advertising and marketing dollars.”

Fieldstone Group Vice President and Partner Scott Hennen said, “WDAY Radio is North Dakota’s longest-serving broadcast operation. It is an honor to take ownership of this iconic community source of information.”