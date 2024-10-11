Brothers Osborne Reveal 2024 CMA Broadcast Award Winners

The Country Music Association has revealed the winners of the 2024 CMA Broadcast Awards. Brothers Osborne, reigning Vocal Duo of the Year and nominees for the 2024 CMA Awards, personally surprised radio stations and personalities with calls to the victors.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson, will be broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8p ET on ABC.

The CMA Broadcast Awards, which named its finalists in September, recognize outstanding US and Canadian stations and on-air personalities by market size. Winners are judged based on their aircheck, ratings, community involvement, and impact. Previously winners were not eligible to enter the same category in consecutive years, meaning 2023 honorees were not eligible this year.

2024 CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year Winners:

Weekly National: Crook & Chase Countdown (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment

2024 CMA Radio Station of the Year Winners:

Major Market: WYCD – Detroit, MI

Entries for the Broadcast Personality and Radio Station of the Year categories are evaluated by a panel of broadcast professionals from various market sizes and regions.