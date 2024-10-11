Beasley Media Charlotte Hosts Supply Drive for Helene Relief

Beasley Media Group’s Charlotte stations, including KISS 95.1 (WNKS), Power 98 (WPEG), Country 103.7 (WSOC), V 101.9 (WBAV), and K104.7 (WKQC), organized a supply drive to aid those impacted by Hurricane Helene in the Carolinas on Tuesday, October 8.

During the all-day drive, on-air personalities from all five stations participated, broadcasting live and encouraging donations. The event resulted in four truckloads of essential supplies, including water, clothing, non-perishable items, and pet food, which were sent to Western Carolina for distribution to those affected by the hurricane.

The need in the area remains great. More than a week after heavy rains from Helene caused catastrophic flooding across Appalachia, some in Asheville, NC, still do not have access to clean water in their homes. As of Thursday afternoon, an estimated 37,000 in the area remain without electricity, per Duke Energy.

Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball also contributed to the effort.

Beasley Media Group Vice President of Music & Entertainment and Charlotte Operations Manager John Reynolds said, “It’s been amazing to have our team come together to help our neighbors in Western Carolina. We look forward to continuing to use our brands to help wherever we can.”