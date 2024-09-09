CMA Announces 58th Annual Nominees for Best in Country Radio

The Country Music Association has revealed the nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, highlighting the best personalities, shows, and stations in country radio as chosen by eligible voting members of the industry.

While radio winners will be announced ahead of the event, the awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 20 on ABC.

Joakim Richardson, Station Manager of Go Country Sweden, was presented with the 2024 CMA International Country Broadcaster Award. The award honors radio broadcasters outside the US who contribute significantly to the growth of Country music in their country.

2024 CMA Broadcast Awards – Finalists for Broadcast Personality of the Year:

Weekly National:

American Country Countdown (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One

Country Gold with Terri Clark (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

Crook & Chase Countdown (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment

Highway Hot 30 with Buzz Brainard (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM

Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

Daily National:

The Bobby Bones Show (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, “SZN Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Mike D” Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, “Kick Off Kevin” O’Connell, and Stephen “Scuba Steve” Spradlin) – iHeartMedia

Michael J On Air (Michael J. Stuehler) – iHeartMedia

Nights with Elaina (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media

Steve Harmon Show (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

Major Market:

The Andie Summers Show (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, and Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, PA

Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Frito & Katy (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, TX

The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and “Captain Ron” Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, WA

The Most Fun Afternoons With Scotty Kay (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, IL

Large Market:

Dale Carter Morning Show (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, MO

Heather Froglear (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, CA

Jesse & Anna (Jesse Tack and Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, OH

Mike & Amanda (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, NC

On-Air with Anthony (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, CA

Medium Market:

Brent Michaels (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, CA

Joey & Nancy (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, and Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, TN

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, OH

Scott and Sarah in the Morning (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, OH

Steve & Gina In The Morning (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

Small Market:

Dan Austin Show (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, IN

Dave and Jenn (Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, WV

The Eddie Foxx Show (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, NC

Hilley & Hart (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, MO

Officer Don & DeAnn (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, KY

2024 CMA Broadcast Awards – Finalists for Radio Station of the Year:

Major Market:

KCYY – San Antonio, TX

KKBQ – Houston, TX

KYGO – Denver, CO

WXTU – Philadelphia, PA

WYCD – Detroit, MI

Large Market:

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, WI

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, NC

WSIX – Nashville, TN

WWKA – Orlando, FL

Medium Market:

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

WBEE – Rochester, NY

WIVK – Knoxville, TN

WLFP – Memphis, TN

WUSY – Chattanooga, TN

Small Market:

WCOW – La Crosse, WI

WKML – Fayetteville, NC

WKXC – Augusta, GA

WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

WYCT – Pensacola, FL

Last year’s winners can be found here.

On the music side, Morgan Wallen leads all artists with seven nominations, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five each, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each. Competing for the night’s top honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.