Lainey Wilson Helps Crown Radio’s 2023 CMA Award Winners

The Country Music Association has unveiled the broadcast winners of the 2023 CMA Broadcast Awards. The announcements were made on Tuesday with the help of some familiar names: nine-time CMA Awards nominee Lainey Wilson and three-time nominee Jordan Davis personally called the awardees to share the good news.

The awards were distributed across various market sizes and categories. For CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year, the winners included Country Countdown USA by Lon Helton for Weekly National and Angie Ward for Daily National. The Major Market winner was Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle from Cumulus Media’s KSCS in Dallas-Fort Worth.

For Large Market, the award went to The Wayne D Show, hosted by “Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton on iHeartMedia’s WSIX in Nashville. For Medium Market, Mo & StyckMan took the honors, featuring hosts Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens from Audacy’s WUSY in Chattanooga. The Small Market award was claimed by Steve, Ben and Nikki, hosted by Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas on Bristol Broadcasting’s WXBQ in Johnson City/Kingsport/Bristol.

In the Radio Station of the Year category, iHeart’s KEEY in Minneapolis-Saint Paul won for Major Market, while Hubbard Broadcasting’s WUBE in Cincinnati took the award for Large Market. Buck Owens Production’s KUZZ in Bakersfield won in the Medium Market, and WXBQ secured the Small Market title.

The CMA Broadcast Awards are open to all full-time, on-air broadcast personalities and radio stations in the U.S. and Canada, regardless of CMA membership status. Winners from last year were not eligible to compete in the same category this year.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8 at 8p ET on ABC.