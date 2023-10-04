WLUN Shakes Off ESPN For Fox Sports, Is Now ‘The Mitt’

Michigan Radio Communications’ WLUN has undergone a rebrand after flipping from ESPN Radio to Fox Sports. Now known as Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt, the Midland station has chosen a new GM and has also launched a new local show.

Brad Tunney, who has been the play-by-play voice for the Minor League Great Lakes Loons since 2019, is The Mitt’s GM. Rich Juday will continue as the director of sales, while John Vicari will serve as the broadcast and content coordinator. Both will work on expanding the station’s on-air and off-air offerings.

The new show, The Payoff, hosted by Ben Bosscher, Brad Tunney, and John Vicari. WLUN is also carrying statewide Michigan sports shows like X’s and Bro’s with Anthony Bellino and The Huge Show with Bill Simonson alongside Fox Sports programming like Colin Cowherd and Dan Patrick.

Great Lakes Loons President Chris Mundhenk said he was, “Excited to see the evolution of the station.”

Tunney commented, “Our area has such great sports fans and we wanted to recommit ourselves to them. Fox is a perfect partner for us to get national favorites like Dan (Patrick) and Colin (Cowherd) on the air between a local lineup of seven hours of local talk. I’m really excited for our listeners to also regain a live local show in The Payoff that they can interact with and lean on for great local sports dialogue.”