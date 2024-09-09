Hispanic Marketer Lupe De Los Santos Joins HRN As Culture Exec

Lupe De Los Santos has been appointed Chief Cultural Officer at Gen Media Partners’ Hispanic Radio Networks. He will build HRN’s presence among advertisers and their agencies by refining the network’s Spanish-language music and spoken word content.

With 25 years of experience in the US Hispanic/Latinx marketing space, De Los Santos has worked at agencies like Walton Isaacson, The Vidal Partnership, Team Enterprises, and DVC Worldwide. He has also served on the client side at Procter & Gamble and The Clorox Company, managing brands such as Old Spice, Olay, Bounty, Crest, Secret, Clorox, Kingsford Charcoal, and Hidden Valley Ranch.

Lupe De Los Santos will begin his tenure at HRN by helping to position Prisa’s content for the US Hispanic audience. Prisa is the largest owner of Spanish-speaking radio stations globally and possesses a vast amount of valuable content. Hispanic Radio Networks provides content across 426 affiliated radio stations in 105 markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, Houston, and Dallas.

He said, “I’m excited to be working with HRN senior leadership, radio affiliates, partner brands, and on-air talent on how to best tap into the beautiful cultures that make up the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. HRN’s audio platform features popular on-air talent and content that connect with the Hispanic audience. More great things are coming.”

HRN President Clark Logan commented, “With Lupe’s insights on Hispanic communities, we can delve deeper into the behaviors and habits of the widely diverse U.S. Hispanic population and develop programming for engagement and growth. We’re delighted that Lupe has joined our team, and I look forward to collaborating with him.”