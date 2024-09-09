Cold and Flu Season Nears, Pfizer Outpaces Progressive On Radio

While many in the US have been enjoying the influx of fall temperatures for the past week, advertisers are turning to radio as the coming chill heralds cold and flu season. From Labor Day through September 8, Pfizer was AM/FM’s top national advertiser.

The pharmaceutical giant aired a total of 68,808 spots across monitored markets, dethroning Progressive. The insurance giant slipped to second place this week with 62,842 spots. With some bleed-over from the three-day weekend, The Home Depot came in third with 39,321 plays, as its competitor Lowe’s fell from third to eighth. The two will likely be dropping down the list until the holiday season.

Vicks, Proctor & Gamble’s brand for cold and flu remedies, climbed up the ranks to secure the fourth spot, airing 34,594 spots. Language learning app Babbel bounced back from tenth to finish as radio’s fifth largest brand of the week with 32,950 spins.