‘The Woody Show’ Adds Familiar LA Radio Voice Gina Grad

Veteran Los Angeles radio personality and former The Adam Carolla Show host Gina Grad has joined The Woody Show on iHeartMedia’s ALT 98.7 (KYSR). Grad joins Woody alongside co-hosts Greg Gory, Menace, and Sebas, who moved to ALT 98.7 in 2014.

Gina Grad has worked on several LA stations since 2006, including 97.1 FM KLSX, 100.3 FM The Sound, and KFI AM 640, where she continues to be the station’s female imaging voice. The Woody Show is also syndicated nationally and internationally via the American Forces Network.

Woody commented, “Gina came highly recommended by many, including a Radio Hall of Famer who will (and should) remain nameless…. ok, it was Mark Thompson (of Mark and Brian). I was already a fan of her work with Adam Carolla, and after meeting her when I was a guest on Adam’s show, I knew that she would be my first call if the opportunity ever presented itself. She’s a total pro and a perfect fit for The Woody Show.”

Grad said, “I absolutely cannot wait to join The Woody Show! The team’s shared sense of humor, raw unfiltered take on society, and unbelievable work ethic make me proud to be part of this group. Woody is an absolute genius at what he does. I’m really excited to connect with listeners through questionable jokes, unapologetic opinions, and some truly insane stories from a lifetime of acting before thinking… I’m all in!”

ALT 98.7 Program Director Lisa Worden remarked, “Gina brings an incredible wealth of talent and experience. Combine that with her really fun, no-holds-barred attitude, and poof — we’ve found our next star to join the already all-star cast of The Woody Show. We’re all beyond excited to have Gina on board, ready to entertain LA and OC once again!”