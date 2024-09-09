Frank FM Turns ‘Pay 4 Play’ Into $18K For Maine Kids

Bennie Media’s Frank FM Network held its ninth-annual Pay 4 Play fundraiser on September 5 and 6, rallying listeners to support Maine Health Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland. Thanks to the community’s generosity, the event raised $18,724.

Listeners could donate $25 for any song typically played on the station, $180 for a song that Frank FM might not normally air, and $500 for any song at all, no matter the genre. The Frank Network includes Portland’s 107.5 Frank FM (WFNK) and Rockland’s 106.9 Frank FM (WBQX).

All proceeds go directly to benefit the children and families receiving care at the hospital, as well as research.

In a statement, Frank FM management said, “Thank you to everyone who made this event possible, from our amazing listeners and businesses to the dedicated volunteers. We appreciate you!”