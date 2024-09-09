Incognito Takes Over Afternoons on Hot 107.9 Atlanta

Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 (WHTA) is bumping up its night show, Incognito’s Posted On the Corner, up to afternoons. The show, hosted by Incognito and DJ Misses along with producer Sam Sirmons, has been on Urban One stations since 2015, getting syndicated in 2021.

Incognito, a Georgia native, now hosts Posted on the Corner in 20 markets after moving the show to Atlanta post-COVID. DJ Misses, from Cleveland, OH, spent a decade as a DJ for high-profile events and celebrities before joining the show.

Taking over the evening hours, HOT @ NITE will be hosted by Fly Guy DC and MiAsia Symone. The show will feature a live countdown, music mixes, entertainment news, artist interviews, and a strong focus on community engagement.

Fly Guy DC is a radio and TV personality, social advocate, and community leader. He has received Georgia’s Outstanding Citizen Award and Clark Atlanta’s 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Award. MiAsia Symone is a multi-media personality known for her interviewing skills and community-focused initiatives, including founding the Hands on the Foundation.

Urban One Atlanta General Manager Tim Davies remarked, “Moving Incognito’s Posted on the Corner, produced here in the ATL, to afternoon drive and launching the new HOT @ NITE with Fly Guy DC and MiAsia Symone — wow, what a lineup!”

WHTA Program Director Devin Steel said, “We’re excited to usher in a new era during a pivotal time in commitment to local talent! Both shows give Atlanta fresh new energy and continue our history of introducing the format’s new superstars!”