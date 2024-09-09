Today: An AM Wake-Up Call for the Senate

AM wake-up calls are nothing new, but some are more critical than others.

The September issue of Radio Ink magazine, out today, is dedicated to AM Radio and its importance to our communities. Because we want to ensure that people will continue to have access to AM radio, we have sent a copy of this issue to every member of the United States Senate.

This isn’t just a call to support the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act, which must be passed before January 3rd, 2025, the last day of this congressional session. It is also a call for an understanding of the importance of local media to communities. In this issue, we include a range of perspectives on AM and local radio, including:

Q&As with lobbyists, farming community advocates, and disaster management professionals

Perspectives from brokers on the value of AM radio stations

Essential facts about the need for radio in disasters and why relying on cell phones and the internet doesn’t square with basic emergency management protocols.

A blueprint from Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti for getting the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act passed.

Radio Ink Sets the Standard

Radio Ink has followed this issue closely, and our online coverage has included an interview with Senator Cruz, conversations with local station owners and employees about the need for AM radio in emergencies, the call for AM radio access by UNESCO, and updates from advocacy organizations such as the NAB and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

We’ve also covered this issue in Radio Ink magazine in cover story interviews, editorials, and Q&As with station owners and brokers. Our August 2023 issue featured a recap entitled “The Summer of AM,” which chronicled how the radio industry responded to Ford’s decision (subsequently reversed) to remove AM from its new vehicles.

The cover story for that issue featured John Catsimatidis, Chairman and CEO of Red Apple Media and WABC Radio (and a Radio Ink 40 Most Powerful People in Radio honoree). In our interview, we discussed the importance of AM radio, how he has revitalized WABC programming, and his strong advocacy for keeping AM radio accessible to drivers.

We recently asked him to comment on the current efforts to get the AM for Every Vehicle passed:

“I have been in touch with members of Congress to rally support for the proposed AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act, and I’ve been running full-page ads in the NY Post – the fourth largest newspaper in the country – to elicit support. The major car manufacturers have spent over $7 million with lobbyists, which may influence some bi-partisan representatives to change their minds. We must not let that happen. Americans rely on AM radio at critical times of emergency. That’s why it is imperative for radio owners, operators, and listeners to reach out to their local representatives and secure support for AM Radio.”

Radio Ink will continue to report on this issue. if you have not already done so, visit the National Association of Broadcasters’ website for tools and resources that you and your station can use to protect access to free broadcast radio!

