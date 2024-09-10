A.J. Made SVP, To Lead Three Formats For SummitMedia

SummitMedia has appointed Chadwick “A.J.” Hausknecht as the new Senior Vice President of Programming for its Top 40, Hot AC, and AC formats. Hausknecht joins SummitMedia from iHeartMedia, where he served as Region SVP of Programming for the Carolina Metro.

Leaving iHeart in March after twelve years, he previously oversaw programming across 28 radio brands in five markets in the Carolinas and Virginia.

In his new role, A.J. will lead programming for SummitMedia stations including Today’s Hits 97.3 (WPYA) in Birmingham, Star 102.1 (WWST) in Knoxville, Mix 106.9 (WVEZ) in Louisville, Channel 94.1 (KQCH) and Star 104.5 (KSRZ) in Omaha, 103.7 Your Variety (WURV) in Richmond, Power 96.5 (KSPW) in Springfield, and Krater 96.3 (KRTR) in Honolulu.

Hausknecht commented, “The opportunity to spearhead programming efforts for Summit Media’s Top 40, Hot AC, and AC formats is an incredible honor. We are entering an exciting new phase, and I’m privileged to be at the helm of these brands’ continued growth to maximize our audio capabilities in 2024 and beyond.”

SummitMedia’s Executive Vice President Randy Chase said, “We are growing our programming leadership team, adding incredible experience and innovative knowledge to capitalize on the evolution in the audio space. With this leadership team in place, we believe we will deliver highly engaging products focused on the consumer and set up every member of the SummitMedia team to perform at their full potential.”