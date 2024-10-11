Bo Matthews Takes On Key Radio Role At Super Hi-Fi

AI-driven radio management platform Super Hi-Fi has announced the addition of Bo Matthews as its new Director of Radio Programming Services. Matthews previously served as Alpha Media San Jose’s OM before being cut in the company’s summer layoffs.

Matthews joined Alpha Media in 2018 as Operations Manager for the Dayton, OH cluster and Content Director for 92.9 Jack FM (WGTZ) and 101.5 Hank FM (WCLI). In May 2022, he became Programming & Operations Director for the San Jose cluster after the launch of Bay Country.

He began his radio career with Jacor in Youngstown, OH, advancing through programming roles with Clear Channel and iHeartMedia, including a decade in Cleveland as PD of WMMS and WAKS before moving to Cincinnati in 2014 to be SVP of Programming for Cincinnati and Dayton.

Matthews has been recognized with industry awards such as the Marconi Award, Program Director of the Year, and Station of the Year from Radio & Records Magazine.

In his new role, Matthews and his team will collaborate closely with broadcast radio companies and their talent rosters to ensure that Super Hi-Fi’s radio solutions align with the creative visions of program directors. The team will also oversee the quality of every radio station produced by the company’s AI-powered platform, aiming to consistently deliver high-quality listening experiences.

Super Hi-Fi CTO and Co-Founder Brendon Cassidy said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bo Matthews to our team. Bo’s unparalleled expertise in radio programming combined with his deep industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the quality and impact of our AI-powered radio solutions. His leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening our collaborations with radio partners, ensuring that our technology delivers exceptional listening experiences.”

Bo Matthews added, “I’m incredibly proud to join such a forward-thinking and innovative team at Super Hi-Fi. In an industry that demands fresh approaches, I’m excited to be part of a company that embraces change, evolution, and cutting-edge thinking.”