Blast From The Past: NAB Show 1985, Las Vegas

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from NAB Show 1985, held April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Take Part, Take Pride” was the theme and featured two inductions into the NAB Radio Hall of Fame: Ohio Association of Broadcasters Founder and President Fred Palmer and the legendary Casey Kasem. The next year’s conference would be held in Dallas.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

