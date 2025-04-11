CMG Radio’s Roz Clark Joins Prestigious Ranks as SBE Fellow

Cox Media Group Executive Director of Radio Engineering Roswell “Roz” Clark has been elevated to Fellow with the Society of Broadcast Engineers. Clark has been an SBE member since 1990, with two terms on the SBE Board of Directors in 2018 and 2020.

He began his career in 1984 at CBS’s WYNF/WSUN, where he served as Director of Technical Operations until the station’s acquisition by Cox Radio in 1993.

During his time with Cox, Clark chaired internal committees focused on Broadcast-IT Security, Automation Standardization, RF Safety Policy, and Broadcast Data Transmission. He currently represents CMG in the Broadcast Technology Committee, the NAB Radio Technology Committee, the Nielsen Technical Advisory Committee, and the National Radio Systems Committee. He has twice been named CMG’s Engineer of the Year.

Clark has also chaired the IEEE-Broadcast Technology Symposium and served on its ADCOM. For NAB, he has delivered multiple papers and chaired sessions, including leading the NABRTC’s HD Time Alignment group, whose Best Practice Document was adopted by the NRSC. He currently chairs the Next Generation Architecture committee for NABRTC, focused on modernizing radio broadcast infrastructure.

Clark has held multiple leadership roles in SBE Chapter 39 in Tampa and was given the Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year Award in 2015.

Cox Media Group Radio EVP Rob Babin said, “Roz represents what’s best in our Cox Media Group leaders. He leads with unwavering conviction, empathy, and by example. Guided by experience and fueled by expertise, he turns challenges into opportunities and ideas into impact.”

Clark added, “I’m a huge believer in the power of Radio and the unique way we bring local news, emergency information, entertainment, and important discussions to communities. It’s been my life’s mission to help inform, entertain and elevate the audiences we serve, and there’s not place I’d rather be than where I am right now.”