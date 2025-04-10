Radio Remains Most Trusted Ag News Source Among Farmers

As the fight to preserve rural access to AM radio goes on, a new national study commissioned by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting shows that radio remains the most trusted media source for agricultural news among US farmers and ranchers.

Conducted by Kynetec Research, the 2025 NAFB Listenership Research surveyed 1,001 farmers and ranchers nationwide in January and February. According to the study, 42% of respondents ranked farm radio as their number one source for reliable ag news and information, far outpacing other media platforms.

More than one-third of farmers who listen to broadcast radio tune in more than once a day. In fact, 38% of respondents reported listening multiple times daily, with another 41% listening at least once per day. Only 3% said they listen less than once per month, and an even smaller percentage reported never listening at all.

Social media ranked second in usage, but with notably lower daily engagement levels. Just 23% of farmers reported using social media more than once a day, and 24% said they never use it for agricultural information. Television followed, but only 18% of farmers said they tune in more than once a day.

Even as over-the-air signals remain vital, digital platforms now play a growing role. The Kynetec study found that 26% of farm radio listeners – particularly younger generations – now access their local broadcasters through digital means, including streaming, podcasts, and web video.

The research also found that farmers view farm broadcasters as credible voices, with many indicating that hearing a broadcaster mention a product positively influences their perception of that brand. Farmers cited radio alongside field days, local retailers, and print publications as key ways they learn about new agricultural products and services.

More than half of the farmers surveyed said they discover new ag products through broadcast or streamed farm radio content. After hearing about a product, 65% reported they would seek more information from their local retailer, while 63% said they would turn to online resources.

Mobility remains a major strength for farm radio. The research showed that 89% of farmers listen while driving and 73% tune in while operating farm equipment, illustrating the medium’s ability to reach listeners during critical daily activities and why support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act is so strong among agriculture advocates.

Kynetec VP of North America Agriculture Debbie Boyle said, “Growers value radio as a trusted source of quick, accurate updates on ag markets, prices and local weather. They trust farm broadcasters so strongly that after hearing a broadcaster mention a product, they are likely to engage in follow-up actions and purchases.”

National Association of Farm Broadcasting Executive Director Gardner Hatch said, “The research demonstrates the importance of including farm radio in ag media strategies when the objective is to reach farmers in the moment. The reach and trust of the farm broadcaster is duplicated by no other medium in agriculture.”

Hatch added, “When awareness of a new ag product generated from an ag radio ad leads the farmer or rancher to inquire at the retailer, this most likely leads to intent to purchase, or ultimate purchase. This is powerful validation of the importance of farm radio in the media mix and its impact in the buyer’s journey – from brand awareness to inquiry to ultimate purchase consideration.”

The full report is now available via the NAFB.