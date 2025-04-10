Service and Resilience Define 2025 BFOA Leadership Awards

The Broadcasters Foundation of America hosted its annual Leadership Awards Breakfast to close NAB Show 2025, recognizing leaders who have made an impact on both broadcasting and community service while bringing attention to and raising funds for the BFOA’s worthy mission.

Six broadcasters received the 2025 Leadership Awards: retired Radio One/Reach Media executive David Kantor, Illinois Broadcasters Association President Dennis Lyle, former Audacy Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Saga Communications President and CEO Chris Forgy, and NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Dobson Staab.

David Kantor celebrated a lifetime career in broadcasting, emphasizing the unique bond within the industry: “Even though we’re pretty much a small industry we’re very close to it. It’s very rare that we actually can be friends with our competitors instead of just looking to put them out of business.”

Dennis Lyle paid tribute to the BFOA, commenting, “The Broadcasters Foundation reminds us that we are part of a family — and when family needs help, we show up.”

Susan Larkin reflected on leadership, saying, “Pressure is a privilege, right? And we are privileged as leaders,” she said. She also shared a personal story about receiving a meaningful reminder from her daughter inspired by the late Kobe Bryant: “She wrote, ‘Mom: Mamba Mentality. Remember, you got this.'”

Curtis LeGeyt highlighted the NAB’s advocacy work and his passion for people: “What I’m most passionate about when it comes to my role as President and CEO of the NAB is people. It’s the people within this room.”

Chris Forgy spoke about gratitude and inspiration. “My why is to create a transparent environment where people feel safe, respected, challenged, and inspired,” he said. “In the Saga-verse, great stands for gratitude, respect, enthusiasm, accountability, and teamwork. If we live those values, we’re not just good broadcasters, we’re good people.”

He compared work ethic to boiling water: “Just one degree makes the difference — 211 degrees is hot, but 212 degrees creates steam, and steam can power a locomotive. It’s that one extra degree that makes all the difference.”

Staab reflected on the essential role of local stations. “Our journalists and our journalism create that trust and they’re the foundation of our business,” she said. “Despite their incredible work and dedication, our journalists are facing increasing pressure, scrutiny, and threats…It takes commitment, resilience, and courage for them to do their job, and we need to show them the same.”

The Broadcasters Foundation also presented the 2025 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award to its chairman, Scott Herman, recognizing his career achievements and leadership.

The Chairman’s Award, rarely given, was presented to communications attorney Richard Bodorff, who has served the Broadcasters Foundation for more than 15 years. Sharing a story that illustrated the Foundation’s impact, Bodorff recounted the case of a broadcaster’s family who, after surviving hardship with the Foundation’s help, returned to donate themselves.

The breakfast concluded with a call to continue supporting the Broadcasters Foundation’s mission to aid colleagues facing personal and financial hardship. “I hope none of you in this room ever need the help of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. But please know if you ever do, you’ll be there. Because that’s what we do, we take care of our own,” Herman said.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.