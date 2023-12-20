US Agricultural Coalition Agrees: AM Radio Is ‘Unparalleled’

Leading agricultural and rural organizations have expressed their continued support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. The National Association of Farm Broadcasting, American Farm Bureau Federation, and Agricultural Retailers Association led the coalition letter addressed to Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, and Rep. Bruce Westerman.

These organizations, serving farmers, ranchers, producers, and rural communities across the United States, emphasize the crucial role of AM radio in the lives of rural Americans.

The letter reads, “Whether a thunderstorm is developing, a tornado is moving closer, or wildfires are spreading, our members need a reliable form of communication to access critical information. AM radio stations are unparalleled in their range. A single AM station can reach up to 700 miles away and travel through barriers like mountains and buildings. When the power goes out, and cell towers go offline, radio is still available.”

While Congress is on its end of year recess, 2023 ended on an expected sour note for the AM Act. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul delayed the bipartisan bill in the Senate by seeking an amendment to end electric vehicle subsidies under the American Vehicle Tax Credit. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act currently has 196 cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives and 44 cosponsors in the U.S. Senate. Both houses of Congress reconvene on January 9.

The coalition letter continues, “While millions of rural Americans still lack broadband service, rural and agricultural programming through AM radio helps keep rural residents apprised of news that may impact their businesses, health care, education, and family.”

In addition to the first three signees, the letter is endorsed by:

American Sugarbeet Growers Association

American Dairy Association

Corn Refiners Association

American Feed Industry Association

CropLife America

American Seed Trade Association

Farm Credit Council

Florida Sugar Cane Growers

American Sheep Industry Association

International Fresh Produce Association

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

National Association of Wheat Growers

National Milk Producers Federation

National Corn Growers Association

National Sorghum Producers

National Cotton Council

Organic Trade Association

Texas Sugar Cane Growers

The Fertilizer Institute

U.S. Beet Sugar Association

USA Rice