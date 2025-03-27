Women To Watch: Iris Lopez; 93.1 KISS FM, El Paso

Iris Lopez is Co-Host of Iris & Grizz in the Morning on Townsquare Media’s 93.1 KISS FM (KSII) in El Paso, TX. She is also Founder & Executive Director for “Mija, Yes you can,” where she leads initiatives supporting women and young girls through mentorship, scholarships, and empowerment events.

Lopez also does public speaking in addition to radio, but her most important role in life is being a mother to a teenage boy. “He has seen me achieve all of my dreams and has helped push me to continue chasing my dreams,” she says. “And I hope that when he grows up, he does the exact same thing with his dreams!”

Lopez has over a decade of experience in broadcasting, working in both television and radio. She began her career as a general assignment reporter and weather anchor for KVIA-TV. While in the TV world, she created the on-air franchise KVIA Sunday Funday Moments, where she featured the feel-good stories happening across the city. The feature still airs on the show, even without her.

Lopez is passionate about ”Mija, Yes you can,” mentoring and public speaking, inspiring others to chase their dreams, and reminding them of the importance of taking care of their mental health. “I am a huge advocate for mental health, and I enjoy sharing my struggles with others in hopes of someone relating to my stories and knowing they are not alone with their struggles,” she says.

“I also love Music! I enjoy singing and hope to one day bring that passion back to life. I created a demo over 14 years ago when I was pursuing music as my career. I wrote my own songs and sang, and that’s actually how I met my boyfriend, but he and I wouldn’t start dating until 12 years later. Life has a funny way of making things work out.”

Some of her biggest accomplishments over the years include growing “Mija, Yes you can” into a recognized and impactful nonprofit organization, becoming a morning radio host and a trusted voice in El Paso media, launching a scholarship program that has provided over $50,000 to local women, and expanding her brand into public speaking and participating in Key Note speaking events both in and out of town.”

It hasn’t always been easy for Lopez, though; she has faced her share of challenges over the years. “Balancing multiple roles, from being a mother to running a nonprofit and working full-time, has been a challenge,” she admits. “Prioritizing mental health, learning to delegate, and setting boundaries have helped me manage it all- at least the best I can. I still deal with challenges in all aspects of my life, but I make sure to surround myself with people who can always get me out of my funk, and I remind myself that every challenge or disappointment is a lesson that is meant to make me stronger.”

Lopez says, “We need more representation and authenticity in the business right now. That’s what’s missing. There’s still a lack of diverse voices and real, relatable storytelling in mainstream media. Encouraging local talent, supporting grassroots initiatives, and creating spaces for underrepresented communities can help bridge the gap.”

“When it comes to expanding your brand, being authentic and relatable is key,” says Lopez. “People connect with real stories, humor, and personality. Engaging with followers, staying consistent, and creating content that speaks to the community keeps my brand strong. I’m a mom, and I love showcasing the good, the bad, and the funny side of being a mom to a teenage boy. I just love making people laugh.”

“Overall, I want to inspire, entertain, and make people feel seen. Whether through laughter, encouragement, or relatable stories, I want listeners to walk away feeling better than before they tuned in.”

Follow Iris Lopez on Instagram @IrisLopezRadio and @MijaYesYouCan, Facebook at Iris Lopez TV, LinkedIn, or her website.