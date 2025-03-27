Radio’s Leaders Take On Tactics to Connect with Gen Z

As media consumption habits change across generations, connecting with younger audiences is one of radio’s biggest challenges – and opportunities. In Radio Ink’s April issue, we asked our Top 20 Leaders one key question: What steps can radio take to better engage younger listeners?

Their answers are candid, strategic, and hopeful:

“First, we need to listen to what younger people are telling us about our content. We must have the courage to ask, listen to what they have to say, and make a concerted effort to tailor our programming to attract younger listeners. I refuse to believe we cannot win them over.”

“Pay attention to the focus of major media on what youth are consuming for entertainment and information. Large entertainment companies invest significant amounts of money in tracking trends and investing to react to them. Their resources are significantly greater than ours. Monitor those trends and collaborate with others to adapt and apply what works to our audio platforms. ‘Modeling’ is an accepted way to evolve or launch products in other media.”

Hire more young people!!! I am so proud of all the 20-somethings we have working across Galaxy platforms. This generation is so much brighter and aware of the world than I believe we were ‘back in the day.’ Listen to your young staff members, and they will help show you the way. There is nothing like experience as a teacher, and we also love our veteran staff members. But the way it’s ‘always been done’ is not going to be the way it ‘gets done’ going forward.”

