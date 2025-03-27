Maher Defends NPR’s Editorial Independence in DOGE Showdown

As GOP lawmakers and leaders call for the end of federal funding for public media organizations, National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher was grilled on Capitol Hill as to whether the non-commercial broadcaster’s content is “anti-American.”

At a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable,” Maher joined PBS CEO Paula Kerger amid intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

The hearing, led by Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), focused primarily on NPR’s leadership and editorial direction under Maher, with Republican members accusing the public broadcaster of political bias, censorship, and promoting progressive ideology at taxpayer expense.

In her opening remarks, Maher pushed back against the allegations, emphasizing NPR’s reach and relevance in local communities: “Nearly 100% of Americans live within range of a public radio station. We cover what matters to local communities, crop prices, cook-offs, and local sports teams, alongside news of the nation and the world.”

She also addressed concerns about political balance and DEI policies, noting NPR has taken recent steps to strengthen editorial review, diversify newsroom perspectives, and collaborate more closely with local stations. “We started regular meetings with our nearly 200 local newsrooms so we can plan together for the needs of their audiences. And the early results are positive,” she said.

But Maher quickly became a lightning rod for Republican frustrations, particularly over comments she made before joining NPR, including social media posts with derogatory language toward President Donald Trump and criticisms of the First Amendment’s limitations on regulating misinformation.

“You called [Trump] a deranged, racist sociopath,” Greene said, questioning whether Maher’s political views were compatible with leading a publicly funded news organization. Maher responded, “I regret those tweets. I would not tweet them again today.”

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) grilled Maher on NPR’s editorial decisions regarding major news events, including its initial dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story and coverage of the Trump-Russia investigation. “You guys were 0 for 3,” Jordan said. “On the three biggest stories in the last five years, you were 0 for 3. And yet you maintain that NPR is not biased.”

Maher acknowledged that the outlet “was mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively and sooner,” and said efforts have been made to address newsroom diversity and bias. She said the political makeup of NPR’s digital audience reflects a broad ideological spectrum, citing 33% of online readers identifying as conservative.

Maher also reiterated that federal dollars comprise a small portion of NPR’s overall funding – $11.2 million of the $121 million appropriated for public radio annually – and are primarily used to maintain the Public Radio Satellite System, “helping safeguard our national security, civil defense, and disaster response,” she testified.

Still, GOP lawmakers repeatedly challenged whether any federal dollars should support an organization they see as ideologically one-sided. “You become a sandbox for leftist propagandists to frolic on the taxpayer dime—and no more,” said Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX).

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) and others suggested that NPR and PBS funding be eliminated altogether, citing the availability of alternative digital platforms. “Do we need state-funded media in an era when nearly everyone has access to unlimited content?” Higgins asked.

Democrats on the panel defended public media’s role in education, civic engagement, and emergency communication, especially in rural and underserved communities. Ranking Member Stephen Lynch (D-MA) called the hearing “the lowest levels of partisanship and political theater,” and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) characterized the attacks on Maher and PBS as “absurd.”

“I believe Americans voted for a transformative administration, and it is our responsibility to cover that transformation fairly, with integrity and tenacity,” Maher said. Whether that will be enough to preserve federal funding for NPR remains uncertain.