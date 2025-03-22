Dan Bongino Lands Podcast In The Top 3 During FBI Transition

Ahead of joining the Trump administration, Dan Bongino enjoyed a surge in podcast listenership according to Triton Digital’s US Podcast Ranker for February.

Tracking listenership and downloads from February 3 through March 2, the iHeart Audience Network posted an average of 70.9 million weekly downloads and 20.9 million average weekly users according to Triton’s Podcast Metrics service.

NPR followed in second place with 28.2 million downloads and 7.1 million users, while Audacy Podcast Network remained in third with 14.2 million downloads and 5.4 million users. Among individual shows, NPR’s NPR News Now and Up First took the top two spots on Triton’s downloads and listeners charts.

As for Bongino, The Dan Bongino Show from the Cumulus Podcast Network secured the third position in both categories, marking a notable climb in listener rankings before his March 14 departure to serve as FBI Deputy Director. President Donald Trump announced Bongino’s appointment on social media on February 23.

The February report also marked several new debuts across both charts. Among the newly ranked podcasts by downloads were I Didn’t Know, Maybe You Didn’t Either! from iHeart Audience Network, The Con: Kaitlyn’s Baby from CBC/Radio-Canada, and The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert from Audacy Podcast Network.

Additional new entries included Brains On! from American Public Media Group, The Ticket Top 10 from Cumulus Podcast Network, and Bloomberg News Now from iHeart Audience Network.

The Top Sales Network Reports are compiled using average weekly downloads and users, measured in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.