Binnie Media Adds Jadd Naamani as Leader of Its ‘Wolf’ Pack

Jadd Naamani has joined Binnie Media as Head of Format for its Wolf country brands. In addition to his format leadership responsibilities, Naamani will join Michelle Taylor as morning co-host on 99.9 The Wolf (WTHT) in Portland, ME.

​Binnie Media operates five Wolf-branded country radio stations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Binnie Media EVP of Programming and Operations Heath Cole emphasized, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jadd as our new Head of Format, Program Director, and Morning Show Co-Host at 99.9 The Wol. While others are making cuts and aging out of key demos, we’re investing in top-tier talent. It’s an honor to bring such a seasoned professional and exceptional broadcaster to the Binnie Media team.”