Mississippi’s 95 Country Hits New Station Milestone For St. Jude

Listen Up Y’all Media’s 95 Country (WQNZ) in Natchez, MS, raised $56,237 during the station’s annual 95 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon. The total beat last year’s record of $51,915, marking the most successful single-year fundraiser in WQNZ history.

Over the past ten years, 95 Country and its audience have raised $410,635 to support St. Jude’s mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Listen Up Y’all Media President and CEO Margaret Perkins credited the region’s generosity for the record-setting results. “Year after year, our listeners and community partners prove just how much they care about St. Jude and its mission. Breaking our own record is an incredible achievement, and it’s all thanks to the giving and compassionate people of the Miss-Lou.”