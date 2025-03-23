Former St. Louis Sports Radio Host Dies After Being Hit by Car

Former St. Louis radio host Brian McKenna has died at the age of 61 after being struck by a car early Saturday morning. McKenna was a longtime voice on 590 The Fan (KFNS-AM) and played an active role in the area’s nonprofit and sports communities.

According to police, McKenna was hit while walking around 1:00a and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver involved remained on-site and is cooperating with the investigation.

He spent more than 25 years on-air in St. Louis at The Fan and WQQX-AM. In recent years, McKenna faced and won a battle with cancer, receiving overwhelming support from the community, which raised more than $150,000 for his treatment in 2020.

His death sparked a wave of tributes on social media, with friends and colleagues mourning the loss.

McKenna was well known for his support of first responders and military families through his work as a brand ambassador for the St. Louis Hero Network, which honored him in a Facebook post reading, “Our hearts are broken. The family and every person whose life this incredible human touched are in our thoughts. We’ll work to keep his light shining bright in this city. It’s hard to lose your Heroes, and Brian McKenna was just that to so many.”

The Brighter Side of Blue podcast, which focuses on law enforcement and community stories, called McKenna, “An incredible person who brought a smile to your face by simply seeing him walk into the room.”

“Brian had a passion for helping others. Whether it was something he would do, such as his volunteer work or just something he would say. Brian loved lemonade stands, not only would he stop at everyone he ever saw but then get the word out for others to stop by. That kind of sums up the great soul of Brian,” they added.